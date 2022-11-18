Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Aramm to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Best Movies of the 'Lady Superstar'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAYANTHARA: In her career span of over two decades, South star Nayanthara has impressed the masses with her exceptional acting prowess. Be it playing a fierce government officer or essaying the sensitive story of a rape survivor, the actress has become a household name because of her versatile roles and charismatic personality. Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday, November 18. On her special day, here’s taking a quick look at some of her top movies that should be on your watchlist.

Puthiya Niyamam

Directed by AK Sajan, this crime drama features Nayanthara and Mammootty in pivotal roles. The plot of the film explores heinous societal issues prevailing in youth. Nayanthara plays a Kathakali dancer who chooses to remain silent after being sexually exploited until she decides to walk on the path of retribution with the help of an atypical police officer. Nayanthara ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Malayalam for essaying the sensitive role. Sri Rama Rajyam

This mythological film based on the life of Lord Rama was helmed by director Bapu. The movie depicts the rule of Lord Rama in Ayodhya and his separation from Goddess Sita after returning to his kingdom from the rigorous exile of 14 years. The movie has won seven Nandi Awards, including Best Actress for Nayanthara’s performance as Goddess Sita. Raja Rani

Helmed by Atlee, this romantic drama film starred Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is loosely inspired by the 1986 Tamil flick Mouna Ragam and the 2007-released Kannada movie Milana. The movie outlines a complicated love story and such was Nayanthara’s performance in the film that it fetched her Tamil State Nandi Award. Aramm

This political drama directed by Gopi Nainar, shows Nayanthara playing the headstrong role of a female IAS officer. She faces the biggest challenge of her career after knowing a village’s demise by falling into a deep borewell. She doesn’t leave any stone unturned to rectify the water shortage situation in the rural area. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a policeman’s son who falls in love with a girl facing hearing impairment. The latter agrees to be in a relationship with the man only if he helps her seek revenge against a ruthless gangster who murdered her parents.

