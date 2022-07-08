Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: Actress Most Memorable Songs with Rishi Kapoor

BIRTHDAY NEETU SINGH: Yesteryear Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor turns 64 today. The Kaala Patthar actress was born on July 8, 1958, in New Delhi. Her career in films started at a very tender age of 8. She rose to fame with films such as Yaadon ki Baarat, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Khel Khel Mein and many others.

Apart from nailing her acting prowess, Neetu Kapoor was also a supportive wife to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, she even shared screen space with him in several movies and impressed the audience with their sizzling chemistry.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at Neetu Singh’s songs with her late husband Rishi Kapoor:

Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge

Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge from the film Khel Khel Mein was sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. This song earned Neetu and Rishi immense love. They played the characters of Ajay Anand and Nisha, respectively. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin

In the film Kabhi Kabhie, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor essayed the roles of Pinky Kapoor and Vikram ‘Vicky’ Khanna. Voiced by phenomenal singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin became an instant hit and was on the top of every music lover’s playlist. Hum Ne Tum Ko Dekha

Another gem from the film Khel Khel Mein, Ham Ne Tum Ko Dekha was voiced by Shailendra Singh. This song is the epitome of the institution of love at first sight. The chemistry between Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh was on point and perfectly synced with the quirkiness of the song. Nazron Se Keh Do

Sung by the same singers, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, Nazron Se Keh Do was a hit song from the film Doosra Aadmi released in 1977. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Karan Saxena and Neetu Singh played Timsi. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

One of the songs that still remains in the hearts of fans is Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the album of Khel Khel Mein. Singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar did a brilliant job and Neetu and Rishi’s strong chemistry in the song was just the icing on the cake. Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang

Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar portrayed the blooming love between Rishi Kapoor’s character Vikram ‘Vicky’ Khanna and Neetu Singh’s character Pinky Kapoor from the film Kabhi Kabhie.

