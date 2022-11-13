Happy Birthday Nikita Dutta: The Big Bull to Gold and Kabir Singh, Best Movies of the Actress

Actress Nikita Dutta celebrates her 32nd birthday today on November 13. The actress competed in the 2012 edition of Femina Miss India and finished as one of the finalists. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with romantic comedy Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014). She featured in a supporting role. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. She then tasted success with her TV appearances in shows like Dream Girl. Over the years, Nikita has been featured in several Bollywood films. On her birthday, let’s take a recap of her movie appearance.

The Big Bull (2021)

Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who allegedly committed financial crimes over a ten-year period between 1980 and 1990. Nikita Dutta was seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz in the movie. Dybbuk (2021)

Director Jay K’s supernatural horror film, Dybbuk featured Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead role. The film’s plot centres on an antique box that the female lead buys, which leads to the couple experiencing paranormal activity. The movie debuted on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2021. Kabir Singh (2019)

Kabir Singh is a 2019 romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a remake of Vanga’s own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), and it stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role as a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, marries someone else. Nikita Dutta had a cameo role in the film. Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation (2018)

Gold is a period sports film written and directed by Reema Kagti. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta. Gold follows Tapan Das, who played a pivotal role in India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in Hockey after independence. Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories consisted of four short segments, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Nikita was featured in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the film.

