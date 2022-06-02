Happy Birthday Nitish Bharadwaj: Lesser-Known Facts About Onscreen Lord Krishna

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj started his acting career with a video titled Abhishek, which released in the late 1980s. He further went on to do a couple of TV series and even featured in films like Khatyal Saasu Nataal Soon, Nache Nagin Gali Gali and others. While his work was much loved by the audience, the most remarkable project in his trajectory came in the form of super hit epic drama Mahabharat.

Nitish portrayed the role of Lord Krishna on the TV series, which made him a household name. As the actor turns a year older today, let’s look at some little-known facts about his life.

Before stepping into the acting world, Nitish was a professional veterinary surgeon. He worked as an assistant veterinarian in Mumbai. Nitish once revealed his family wanted him to become a doctor but he wished to pursue a career as a veterinary surgeon. However, he later left the job as a veterinarian as it got monotonous. Nitish enacted the role of Lord Krishna at the young age of 23. Much before Lord Krishna’s role, Nitish was offered Vidur’s character. At the last moment, Nitish realized that the character was being enacted by actor Virendra Razdan. The actor told Hindustan Times that when he asked about this matter from the late Ravi Chopra, the producer replied that he is 23 and Vidur will be an old man in the next few episodes. Due to this, Nitish was not given the role of Vidur. Nitish was also going to be a part of film like Kaun, Zanjeeren and Taandav, however, these projects were shelved. The exact reason behind it is not known. Do you know Nitish was not ready for enacting Lord Krishna’s role? During his interview with HT, Nitish revealed that back then, he thought a more experienced person would be able to do justice to Lord Krishna’s role. Nitish even avoided the screen test, following his self-doubt. However, after a conversation with late director BR Chopra, he agreed to play the character on screen.

