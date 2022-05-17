Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 5 Breathtaking Looks of the Actress That Deserve All the Attention

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA: Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her film choices and strong portrayals throughout her career. Over the years, she has made stunning fashion choices and her style game has just been improving over the years. We are completely obsessed with all the looks donned by Nushrratt. She looks like an absolute firecracker. We bring to you a list of 5 breakthrough looks by the Chhalaang actor that absolutely stole the show.

Floral Mood

Nushrratt donned the prettiest white and red floral printed dress. She looks refreshing in this perfect summer avatar. She looks rejuvenated with a fresh face and a radiant smile adorning her face. Nushrratt nails this super simple yet chic summery look. She sets the tone to beat the weather and still ace the style game.

Sexy In Pink

Nushrratt knows how to raise the temperature and she does just that in this cutout millennial pink dress. She styles this midi, soft tinted cut-out dress that beautifully accentuates her curves. Nushrratt knows how to keep it chic and glamorous at the same time. This look is not for the faint-hearted because she is stirring up one hell of a storm with this look.

Desi And Bright

You can never go wrong with a desi look. Nushrratt nails the traditional avatar, she is seen wearing a pure white lehenga with yellow accents. The bright-toned accents beautifully break the monotony of the white lehenga. Nushrratt looks amazing in this minimalist desi look and we can’t get over her stunning figure and that elegance that she carries off with grace.

Thigh High

Well, this one has our jaws hitting the floor as our hearts almost skipped a beat. Nushrratt dons this beautifully designed Indo-western piece. Nushrratt styles the white co-ord set with a flared white, sleeveless top that she pairs with high-waisted white flared pants. The pants feature a thigh-high slit and Nushrratt looks just amazing.

Vision In White

Monochrome looks always turn heads and this boss lady look is no different. Nushrratt nails the white-on-white power suit look. She gives serious lessons on how to make monochrome dressing seem so effortless. She keeps her styling chic and simple and still makes a strong case. Her outfit is the true-blue shining star of the picture, just the way it should be!

