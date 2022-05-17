Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA: Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is known for her work in popular Hindi films, celebrates her 37th birthday today. She shot to fame with her portrayal in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. Some of her noted works include her role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Chhalaang. She is also known for her quick wit and outspoken nature. She was last seen Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Hurdang, which released in theatres in April this year. Year 2022 has a lot in store for her and on the occasion of her birthday, we present to you a list of the actor’s latest and upcoming films:

Hurdang

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Shailesh R Singh, the film co-starred Nushrratt with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. It revolved around the 1990’s student agitation in Allahabad. The film failed to attract cine-lovers in theatres. Chhorii

Chhorii is directed by Vishal Furia and starred Nushrratt as Sakshi Devi, who moved to her husband’s hometown during her pregnancy and there, she experienced supernatural events that threatened her life.

Some of the upcoming movies of the actor are:

Selfiee

Nushrratt has Selfiee lined up opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. This Raj Mehta directorial is produced by Karan Johar. This film will be the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt apart from Ram Setu. Janhit Mein Jaari

Directed by Jai Basant Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari features Nushrratt, Vijay Raaz and Tinnu Anand among others. This film is scheduled to release on 10th June. The movie revolves around a social topic and showcases Nushrratt in the role of a woman who is a condom saleswoman and how she deals with her family when they find out about her profession. Ram Setu

Ram Setu is a movie starring Akshay Kumar with Nushrratt and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is an action-mythological thriller directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie is based on the story of an atheist-archaeologist-turned-believer who is tested to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu. The film will release on Diwali this year.

