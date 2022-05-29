Happy Birthday Pankaj Kapur: Recent and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Versatile Actor

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is still keeping the audience entertained with his acting skills. The actor, who started his journey as a theatre artist, has proved his versatility with his many iconic films. Be it theatre, films, or television, he has aced all the mediums like a pro. over the years.

He has been part of many movies which were also nominated for the National Film Awards. He is known for his popular detective show Karamchand. Many millennials still know Pankaj Kapur for his Karamchand jasoos character. Apart from this, his other popular TV shows include Zabaan Sambhake, Phatichar, Office Office and Mohandas B.A.L.L.B.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his recent and upcoming movies and web series.

Advertisement

Jab Khuli Kitab

In December last year, Jab Khuli Kitab was announced by the makers. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The film revolves around an elderly couple who seeks divorce after 50 years of togetherness. Set in Uttarakhand, the film wrapped its start-to-finish schedule in Ranikhet in December last year. Lost

The action thriller which revolves around the quest of finding lost values and empathy is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film which stars Pankaj Kapur, Yami Gautam, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam is currently under production. The film is expected to release by the end of this year. Jersey

The last released film of the veteran actor is Jersey. The film that also stars his son, Shahid Kapoor was delayed multiple times before the final release in April this year. The remake of the 2019 Tamil film of the same title, has Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. In the sports drama, Pankaj Kapur plays the role of a coach. JL 50

The sci-fi thriller features Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Abhay Deol in various pivotal roles. The web series, which premiered on SonyLiv in September 2020, received tremendous response from the viewers as well as critics.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.