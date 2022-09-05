Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Mimi to 83, Latest Movies of the Ace Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ TRIPATHI: A powerful performer and an equally humble actor, Pankaj Tripathi is one of the rare gems of Bollywood that has built a strong fan base with his acting skills. Born in Bihar, the actor has proved how you can achieve anything in this film industry with sheer determination and talent. Starting with small steps, the National School of Drama alumni soon became a National Award recipient and he has rightfully earned his name in the industry.

On his birthday today, let’s take a look at his latest films:

Mimi

A Laxman Uterakar directorial, the film starred Kirti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak along with Pankaj Tripathi. The plot revolves around IVF and surrogacy and turned out to be a warm and simplistic film with heart-touching performances. Audiences and critics alike showered praises on the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Pankaj portrayed the role of Jatayu Singh, the unnoticed junior to DCP Dashrath Singh (played by Amitabh Bachchan in the first installment), which is now promoted to the rank of inspector. The ensemble cast had Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, however, failed to create the magic like its first part on the big screen. 83

The multi-starrer biopic based on India’s historic 1983 World Cup win features Ranveer Singh (as Kapil Dev), Tahir Raj Bhasin and Harrdy Sandhu among others. And yet, Pankaj stood out in role of PR Man Singh, the manager of the team. Bachchhan Paandey

Pankaj brought the fun factor in this comedy action, with his role as a coach who is trying to teach acting to a gangster and his henchmen. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Kirti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The film stayed lukewarm at the box office. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

The film follows the story of a village’s sarpanch Gangaram, who decides to sacrifice himself to a fatal tiger encounter and win the government’s monetary support in an attempt to help his famine and crop-failure-stricken village. Albeit made on a low budget, the movie explored the social issues faced by the low class. The actor has OMG 2: Oh My God! 2 in the pipeline. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, the film is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God! and will take forward a new topic this time.

