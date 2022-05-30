Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Iconic Dialogues of the Veteran Actor That Will Make Your Day!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARESH RAWAL: The fantastic actor Paresh Rawal is known for his epic one-liners, superb comic timings, has given us innumerable, unforgettable, happy memories through his films. His incredibly perfect comic timing cracks us up every time. There’s hardly anyone who wouldn’t find ‘Baburao ka style hai’ funny and endearing.

Paresh Rawal weaves such uniqueness in his dialogue deliveries that his characters become endearing and leave an everlasting impression.

Watching him on-screen brings so much joy to his audience. His movies including his dialogues tend to become popular and remain etched in memories, forever.

As we wish the iconic actor a very happy birthday, let’s reminisce some of his best dialogues that had us in splits over the years:

Arre baba wrong number hai toh uthati kaiko hai re? - Phir Hera Pheri Ek baar agar mera dimaag garam ho gaya na… toh thanda bhi fatafat ho jaata hai – Awara Paagal Deewana Pehle mereko yeh samjha ki… isko samjhana kya hai- Hera Pheri Naap ka kya karna re…Naap me tereko bhejta hai na baad mein…Pehle tu kapde toh silake bhej! – Hera Pheri Utha le re baba, mere ko nahi, in dono ko utha le- Hera Pheri Main Teja hoon, kyunki mera naam bhi Teja hain- Andaz Apna Apna Kauwa Kitna bhi washing machine mein nahale…bagula nahi banta- Hungama Ram Ram! ye patni hai ki panauti hai- Hungama Kheeche huye kaan se mila hua gyan… hamesha yaad rehta hai – Raja Natwarlal Aap logon ko upar waale ne bheja toh bheja… lekin bheje mein bheja hi nahin bheja – Ready Kerala ke karele se Bareilly ki barfi banta ja raha hai tu – Himmatwala Woh khada tha Gandhi ki tarah, par jhaad gaya aandhi ki tarah aur aapke aadmi gir gaye maachis ke kaandi ki tarah! - Himmatwala Murghi churai kasai se… aur khabar phelai dakaar se – Mere Baap Pehle Aap Challis saal ki shaadi shuda zindagi ke baad bhaagwaan, pati patni ko sirf goli maar sakta hai, seetti nahi - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

