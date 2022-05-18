Happy Birthday Pasupathy: A look At Versatile Actor’s Popular Movies

Tamil actor Pasupathy is known for his versatility. He appeared in different roles in many hit films. His performances in supporting characters, mostly as an antagonist, were appreciated most of the time by the audiences.

Born on May 18, 1969, Pasupathy started his career as a Radio jockey and a news reader. He also acted in many television serials before entering the film industry. His role in the film Kannathil Muthamittal, which released in 2002, brought him fame.

Here is a list of his popular movies.

Advertisement

1. House full: Pasupathy made his debut with Housefull in 1999. This was a Tamil action thriller directed by R Parthiepan. In this film he played the role of a corrupt cop.

2. Maayan: It is a 2001 Tamil film directed by Nassar. Pasupathy played a pivotal role in this movie. It also featured Roja and Vindhya along with Nassar in the lead roles.

3. Thirupaachi: It is a Tamil language action film directed by Perarasu. It was released in 2005. The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Mallika in the lead roles. Pasupathy acted as a villain in this film. The film ran for 250 days in theatres. It was later remade in two other languages.

4. Sullan: It is a 2004 action film written and directed by Ramana. The music of the film was composed by Vidyasagar. It stars Danush in the lead role along with Sindhu Tolani, Manivannan and Eashwari Rao.

5. Arul: This was released in 2004. This Tamil action film was written and directed by Hari starring Vikram, Jyothika, Pasupathy and Kollam Thulasi in main roles. The music for this film is composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film revolves around a man who is rejected by his family but then finds his way back.

Advertisement

6. E: It is a 2006 Tamil medical thriller film directed by SP Jananathan. The film’s music is composed by director Srikanth Deva. The film was appreciated for its fresh storyline connecting real-life medical crimes. For this movie Pasupathy won the Filmfare Award as the Best Supporting Actor.

7. Aravaan: This a Tamil epic historical film directed by Vasanthabalan. This movie is based on Su Venkatesan’s novel Kaaval Kottam. It was released in 2012 and stars Aadhi, Kabir Bedi, Bharatha, Dhansika and Archana Kavi in important roles.

Advertisement

He also acted in many other popular films like Anjala, Karuppan, Kinar, Asuran, Raja Vikramarka.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.