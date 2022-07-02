Happy Birthday Pavan Malhotra: Versatile Actor’s Unbeatable Performances in Movies and Web Series

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAVAN MALHOTRA: Pavan Malhotra has worked in some of the most talked-about films in Bollywood. He began his career as a television artist and later entered Bollywood. His journey has been very inspiring and touching for many budding artists.

Pavan Malhotra was born on 2nd July 1958 in Delhi but later shifted to Mumbai for work. He worked in some prominent television shows like Zameen Aasmaan, CID, Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, etc. He got his first break in Bollywood in 1985 with Khamosh. Having worked in over 100 movies, the actor has made a name for himself in the industry. Pavan even earned several awards and recognitions in his career. In 2016, he was felicitated at India International Centre for his great work in cinema.

To mark his birthday, here is a list of actor’s movies and shows you can binge-watch:

Flight

Flight stars Pavan Malhotra along with Mohit Chaddha, Shibani Bedi, Zakir Hussain, Ishita Sharma, and Babita Asiwal. This movie is based on a multi-millionaire who goes through obstacles in a bid to survive on a plane.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Pavan Malhotra essayed an important role in Farhan Akhtar starrer biographical sports film. He played the role of Milkha’s coach in the Indian Army and garnered appreciation from the moviegoers. Rustom

Pavan Malhotra played the role of Senior Inspector Vincent Lobo in Rustom. He shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, who was in lead. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film was a major hit. Tabbar

In the crime thriller web series, Pavan Malhotra, who plays the role of an ex-constable, aces every single frame of the gripping show. Grahan

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, Pavan easily outshines all of his co-stars in Grahan. Based on the 2005 film Amu, this show revolves around a girl whose parents were killed during the 1984-anti Sikh riots in Delhi. As the story continues further, the girl unfolds the truth behind her father.

