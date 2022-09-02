Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Must-watch Movies That Made Him Telugu Superstar

Pawan Kalyan, the superstar of Telugu film industry, is known as one of the undisputable actors. His box-office figures and the huge fanbase makes him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Besides being an actor, Pawan wears many hats – he is a director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist, social reformer, and politician. He also has a charitable trust called Common Man Protection Force (CMPF) which is aimed at helping people from the economically weaker sections of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Coming back to films, Pawan made his debut in Tollywood with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. We have selected the best works of Pawan, which are packages of entertainment, great storyline and action. On his 51st birthday, we take a look at some of these hit movies:

Tholi Prema

In this 1998 romantic drama, Pawan played the character of Balu, who falls in love with Anu, played by Keerthi Reddy. As they run the race of making their dreams come true, they understand their love for each other and promise to meet again. This film garnered numerous awards and accolades including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1998. Thammudu

This Telugu remake of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar helped Pawan establish himself as a power-packed performer in the industry. He portrayed the character of Subrahmanyam, who eventually wins a boxing match. The film has been further remade in various languages such as Bengali, Tamil and Kannada. Badri

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this film broke a lot of stereotypes in Telugu cinema. In this film, Pawan, who played the titular character, falls in love with two different characters — Sarayu and Vannela — played by Amisha Patel and Renu Desai. This film was remade in Hindi as Shart: The Challenge. Kushi

In this film, Pawan was seen as of Siddhu, a man born in Kolkata who falls in love with Madhumati, played by Bhumika Chawla. Even though the storyline was similar to that of a mainstream romantic film, Pawan stood out due to his acting. Jalsa

Post Kushi, Pawan faced many box-office failures, but when he did Jalsa, he proved himself again with acting, attitude and witty one-liners. This action-comedy released in 2008 and is considered to have changed Pawan’s career trajectory. Gabbar Singh

This Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Dabbang was tailormade for Pawan. He won hearts with his acting and style. Released in 2012, the film also starred Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagineedu and Kota Srinivasa Rao in pivotal roles. Attarintiki Daredi

This film featured Pawan in the character of Gowtham Nanda, a rich guy who was determined to make his grandfather reunite with his daughter. Even though the film faced a series of ill fate to have leaked online before its theatrical release, it still became a huge blockbuster. It was considered the biggest entertainer of Telugu cinema until Baahubali : The Beginning took over in 2015.

The 51-year-old actor was also seen in the 2021 release Vakeel Saab, Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink.

