Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: Lesser-known Facts About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Actress!

Pooja Bedi is one actress who rose to fame overnight with her second film. The actress who pulled a Marilyn Monroe in the film ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’ made heads turn with her diva looks. Despite doing very few films, the actress has made a name for herself in the industry. Pooja, who is the daughter of the evergreen actor Kabir Bedi, has turned a year younger today.

On the 52nd birthday of the charming actress, let’s look at some of the interesting facts about the actress which are unknown to many:

Personal Life

While everyone knows that Pooja is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, not many know about her mother. Pooja’s mother, the late Protima Bedi, was a noted Odissi dancer who devoted her life to Lord Shiva. Unfortunately, Pooja’s mother passed away in 1998.

Soon after starting her career, Pooja married the love of her life, Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, in 1994. The two parted ways in 2003.

Currently, she is engaged to her longtime beau, Maneck Contractor.

Pooja is a proud mother to two children from her marriage with Farhan - Alaya F and Omar. Alaya made her debut with Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in 2020.

Professional Life

Pooja made her B-town debut in 1991 with Vishkanya. Later, she played a supporting role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, for which Pooja received praise from all ends. Apart from that, she even acted in a few more films, such as Lootere and Aatank Hi Aatank.

As her film career didn’t work out as expected, she even tried her hands at various reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss 5.

While her acting and television career are well known, people don’t know much about her writing skills. Pooja has written columns for various news publications such as The Times of India, Hindustan Times, and Mid Day. Apart from that, she has compiled and edited her mother’s memoirs, namely Timepass.

Controversies

Pooja starred in a Kamasutra condom commercial that was banned by Doordarshan. This was the first of its kind to air on television. However, as soon as the commercial launch was over, it was prohibited from airing on Doordarshan.

In 2000, Pooja and Amitabh Bachchan went through a tiff when the actress wrote a letter titled, “Why is the man such a grump?", after interviewing Big B. Soon after the interview, Big B asked the channel to scrap it, which left Pooja frustrated. The interview never went on air.

