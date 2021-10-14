Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: 5 Best Performances of the Actor

Pooja Hegde, Tollywood’s one of the most popular actresses, turns a year older today, October 13. The former model was the second-runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010. She made her acting debut with the Tamil superhero film, Mugamoodi. She has also starred in Hindi movies like Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.

Let’s take a look at the lovely actress’ movie journey through the roles she has played so far since 2012, on the special occasion of her birthday:

>Oka Laila Kosam: This was Pooja’s debut film in Telugu. She was highly appreciated for her performance as Nandana/Nandu with whom the hero falls in love. The role fetched her nomination in Filmfare Awards South and South Indian International Movie Awards. Directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, this romantic movie starred Naga Chaitanya alongside Pooja.

>Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Pooja played Bantu’s (Allu Arjun) love interest in this film with great ease. Her portrayal of Ammu, an entrepreneur, earned her several accolades including Best Actress SIIMA Awards, Sakshi Excellence Awards. It was one of the most popular Telugu action dramas that was loved by the masses. A perfect family entertainer, the movie made a fantastic box office collection.

>Maharshi: In this National Award-winning film opposite Mahesh Babu, Pooja played the hero’s love interest. Her fine acting chops were greatly appreciated by the audience as she came across as a surprise package. She won the Favourite Actress Award and got nominated for Best Actress Telugu, also.

>Gaddalakonda Ganesh: Pooja did a great job in this role as Sridevi, a computer student who though rejects initially the proposal of a goon, later on, falls in love with him. She beautifully held her own in this action thriller movie which had an ensemble star cast (Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Mrinalini Ravi).

>DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham: She plays Pooja, Allu Arjun’s love interest in this action comedy film. Audiences loved Pooja’s glamorous avatar in this movie. She won the Entertainer Of The Year Zee Golden Awards for her excellent character portrayal.

