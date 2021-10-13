Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde: Here are Top Five Songs that Feature the Actress

Indian actress Pooja Hegde, known for her work in both Hindi and Telugu film industry, turned 30 on Wednesday. The actress has worked with actors Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Telugu stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas as well. Considering her diverse portfolio it is given that the actress has also featured in some of the hit songs.

Take a look at some of the most listened to songs picturised on Pooja as she celebrates her 30th birthday today.

Leharaayi

Advertisement

From her upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor, where Pooja is seen starring opposite Akhil Akkineni, this song will certainly win your heart. Sung by Sid Sriram, the song is composed and programmed by Gopi Sundar, while the lyrics for the song have been penned by Sreemani. The soothing romantic song will most likely find a place in your playlist.

https://youtu.be/J1KpuR2Khz8

Butta Bomma

Romancing Allu Arjun in this fun dance number, Pooja is seen matching to the dancing talent of her co-actor. The song from the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is composed by Thaman S and sung by Armaan Malik.

https://youtu.be/2mDCVzruYzQ

Seeti Maar

Watch Pooja dance to the unique choreography with co-star Allu in this hit song from 2017 movie DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham. The actress is seen dancing to the peppy beats of the dance number composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Rita. The lyrics of the hit song have been written by Balaji.

Tu Hai

This song from the Bollywood movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker Mohenjo Daro shows Pooja Hegde showing off her graceful side as she impresses her co-star Hrithik. The period movie set in the ancient Harappan civilisation, shows Pooja as a princess all set to welcome her youth. The song composed by AR Rahman is sung by the music maestro himself along with Sanah Moidutty. The lyrics for the song have been written by Javed Akhtar.

Advertisement

Chammo

In this multi-starrer Bollywood movie Housefull 4, Pooja is seen dancing along with her co-actors Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh. The song is composed by Sohail Sen and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Sameer Anjaan.

https://youtu.be/s0ZdrXV9XFs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.