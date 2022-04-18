On Poonam Dhillon's Birthday, Watch Popular Songs of the Actress That are Pure Nostalgia

One of the gorgeous actresses of the eighties, Poonam Dhillon turned a year older on April 18. The actress aspired to become a doctor, however, ended up making a career in Bollywood. Poonam rose to fame after winning Miss India in 1977 when she was just 16. Later, she was noticed by one of the famous filmmakers and made her debut in the 1979 film Noorie against Farooq Shaikh. With her spellbound performances, she has successfully won the heart of so many audiences.

Besides, Poonam gave several hit movies such as Red Rose, Dard, Teri Meherbaniyan, Samundar, Karma and many more. On her birthday, let’s take a look at her memorable songs that are considered evergreen in Bollywood classic playlist.

Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar

In her debut film Noorie (1979), Poonam Dhillon played a beautiful young woman from the valleys, along with Farooq Shaikh. This song portrays her simple dream of a house, a family and a life full of love. This track was composed by Khayyam, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Nitin Mukesh.

Tu Tu Hai Wahi

Romantic song from the movie Yeh Vaada Raha (1982) is still cherished by people, starring Poonam Dhillon and late actor Rishi Kapoor. This amazing music composition of RD Burman was sung by musical legends Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Aaj Sar-e-Mehfil

This 1984 Indian movie Laila featured Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Sunil Dutt, Pran and Anita Raj. The song from the movie was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, while the lyrics were written by Saawan Kumar, the director of the movie.

Sohni Meri Sohni

Another song from the movie Sohni Mahiwal (1984), Sohni Meri Sohni was a classic hit. This romantic drama featured Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles. The music of this film was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Anwar and Asha Bhosle, while the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi.

Dil Bekraar Tha Dil Bekraar Hai

This movie was released in 1985 starring Poonam Dhillon as the lead actress opposite Jackie Shroff.

This sweet romantic track from Teri Meherbaniyan was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and voiced by Shabbir Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal.

