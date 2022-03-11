Happy Birthday Poonam Pandey: Check Out Actress Looking Hot and Sexy in These Pics

Poonam Pandey, one of the hottest Bollywood actresses known for her controversial statements and bold looks, turns a year older today, on March 11. The Kanpur-born actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema with Nasha in 2013. Since then, Poonam has managed to remain in the limelight, either through her shocking revelations or hot photos. She is currently seen on reality show Lock Upp. On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s check out her alluring photos:

Seated in a lotus position, Poonam exudes grace and beauty in this photo.

All dolled up for a shoot, Poonam can be seen dressed in a shimmery, satin beige, deep neck, gown. She wore black high-heeled footwear to complete her look.

The model looks vibrant in this tie and dyed yellow and green maxi dress.

In this Instagram photo, Poonam can be seen in her ultra-glamorous avatar before her appearance in reality show Lock Upp.

Another gorgeous photo of the actress flaunting her toned abs in the sets of Lock Upp. The bold orange jacket and pants teamed with white crochet top complements her slender body.

Poonam’s hot and sultry photos manage to create a frenzy every time on social media. Her beach photo, where she could be seen dressed in a red bikini, garnered a lot of love from netizens.

Dressed in an all-black lingerie, Poonam can be seen posing casually during a photoshoot.

The bombshell posted this cute photo, dressed in white spaghetti top and a maang tika.

The actress is currently making news with her stint on the new reality show Lock Upp. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show is streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

