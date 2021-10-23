Happy Birthday, Prabhas: Baahubali Star Who Wanted to be a Hotelier

Do you know that Baahubali was not Prabhas’ first Hindi movie? Or are you aware who is the favourite actor of your favourite actor? Or why did he want to be a hotelier before coming into the movies? On the star’s birthday, we take you through some of the lesser-known facts about the actor’s life and career so that you can always win every Prabhas quiz ever.

>Prabhas’ full name: Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati is the full name of your favourite star.

>First Hindi Movie: While Baahubali is a multilingual film, it is not the star’s first Hindi movie. He had made a cameo appearance in the Prabhudeva directed film Action Jackson (2014).

>His alternate career: Prabhas’ first career choice as was not to be the biggest Telugu star of our times rather he wanted to be a hotelier. The megastar is a big-time foodie who loves chicken biryani. He used to eat 15 types of Biryani during his cheat meals when he was preparing for his part in Baahubali.

>Fan of Raju: Rajkumar Hirani’s films are always intriguing to watch and Prabhas too feels the same and loves watching his films like 3 Idiots (2009) and Munna Bhai MBBS (2003).

>Prabhas’ trainer: The hulky star is built up that way due to able support from his trainer for Baahubali Laxman Reddy. Reddy became Mr. World in 2010 in the bodybuilding championship held in Las Vegas. Prabhas recently gifted his trainer a Range Rover Velar SUV.

>Commitment to Baahubali: He had to gain a lot of weight for the movie and did not sign any contracts for other projects during the duration of the shoot of the two Baahubali movies.

>Favourite actor: Prabhas’ favourite actor is the Oscar-winning Hollywood legend, Robert De Niro.

