Happy Birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran: 5 All-time Hit Movies of Malayalam Actor You Must Watch

Today is Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday. His career kicked off in 2002 with the romantic drama Nandanam directed by Ranjith Balakrishnan. Sukumaran won National Film Awards in 2011 for the film Indian Rupee in the Best Feature Film in the Malayalam category. He is married to Supriya Menon and the couple shares a daughter together named Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. The actor was last seen in Bhramam, directed by Ravi K. Chandran.

>Here is a list of five movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran that remains an all-time hit:

Classmates (2006)

Directed by Lal Jose, Classamates is a coming of age romantic comedy-drama. The movie had acquired the status of a cult. Along with Sukumaran, the movie starred Narain, Jayasurya, Kavya Madhavan and Sukumaran’s brother Indrajith Sukumaran. It also received Kerala State Film Awards for Best Popular Film and Best Story.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

Written and directed by K R Sachidanandan, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Ayyappan and Koshi) is a Malayalam action thriller film. The film starred Biju Menon alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Ennu Ninte Moideen (Yours Truly, Moideen) is a biographical romantic drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathi Thirovothu. The film is based on the life of B.P. Moideen and Kachanamala and was directed and written by R. S. Vimal.

Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

The movie was directed by Lal Jose and produced by Prem Prakash. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Samvrutha Sunil and Pratap Pothen.

Memories (2013)

Memories is a Malayalam crime thriller film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, S.P. Sreekumar, Miya, Vijay Raghavan and Meghana Raj. The film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

