Happy Birthday Priyamani, 5 Lesser Known Facts About Narappa Actress

Actress Priyamani was in news recently for her performance in Telugu film Bhamakalapam , which released in theatres on February 11. The movie received positive reviews. The very charismatic actress also struck a chord with audiences in the film Narappa, which was released in July last year on Amazon Prime video. Prayamani’s performance in web series The Family Man was also well appreciated.

As Priyamani turns 38 today, here are 5 lesser known facts about her.

1. Priyamani was enthusiastic about co-curricular activities right from her student life. She participated in a lot of competitions as a student. After completing her studies she started working as a model for Kanchipuram silks.

2. Priyamani had made her debut with the Telugu film Evare Athagadu in 2003. Besides her, Vallabha, Jaya Seal, Brahmanandam and others were a part of this film. Evare Athagadu was a box office failure but it could not deter Priyamani from giving her best in upcoming films.

3. Many may not know this but Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is her cousin. Both actresses are currently at the pinnacle of their career.

4. Priyamani gained accolades for Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran, which released in 2007. The film narrates the story of Paruthiveeran, who loves his cousin Muththazhagu. Their love story faces opposition from family. Directed by Ameer Sultan, Paruthiveeran was a hit with cast and crew receiving several awards for their work. Priyamani received the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for best actress. She also won Vijay award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award and National Film Award under best actress category for this film.

5. Priyamani got married to Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru on August 23, 2017. There were some reports which indicated that initially Priyamani wanted to quit acting after marriage. However, these reports proved wrong when Priyamani acted in the Dhwaja, which released on April 27, 2018.

On the work front, Priyamani has several films in her kitty including Virata Parvam. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the plot of Virata Parvam is not revealed yet. Priyamani will also be seen in films like Maidaan, Jawan, Khaimara and others.

