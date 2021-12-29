Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat: 5 Times The Actor Impressed The Audience With His Performance 

Many people come to Bollywood to try their luck, however, very few are successful in leaving a lasting impression on the audience with their outstanding performances. Indian cinema is blessed to have found treasures who mesmerize the audience, every time they make an appearance on the big screen. Handsome hunk Pulkit Samrat is one of them, who has stunned the audience with his performance. The actor is celebrating his 38thbirthday today, and there cannot be any better occasion to revisit his stellar contribution to the industry.

>Sanam Re

Pulkit, Urvashi Rautela, and Yami Gautam starrer Sanam Re was an adorable love saga. The film resonated well with the youth, and its music album was a chartbuster. Though the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Pulkit’s performance was praised by the audience as well as the critics. He played the character of Akash, and the film showcased his journey of struggle to find his true love. His performance left the audience teary-eyed for sure.

>Fukrey

Fukrey is one of the finest Bollywood films in the Comedy genre. From Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit, the movie had a stellar cast. Pulkit played the lead role of Hunny in the film, which was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. His hot looks and enthralling performance left a mark on the audience. Fukrey and its sequel titled Fukrey Returns, released in 2017, were a success at the box office. Rumours have it that the actor is prepping for the third instalment of the franchise.

>Taish

Taish, the 6-part web series released on a popular OTT platform, has won winning appraises across the globe. Starring Pulkit along with his lady love Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarab and Harshvardhan Rane, the film featured the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The critics were mesmerised to see Pulkit in a young angry man avatar and oh boy, he did nail it.

>Junooniyat

Writer-director Vivek Agnihotri’s love story Junooniyat was essentially a series of music videos. The love story unfolds between the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir and the streets of Punjab. After the success of Sanam Re, Yami and Pulkit came together for Junooniyat. The movie could not do wonders but Pulkit was able to retain his lover boy image like a pro.

>Bitoo Boss

Pulkit’s earnest performance makes this film worth watching. Though the film was a half-baked fare at best, and the climax was not up to the mark, Pulkit’s top-notch acting chops were the saving grace for this film.

