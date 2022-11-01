Happy Birthday Punit Pathak: Did You Know Ace Choreographer Once Said He Wanted to be a Cricketer?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PUNIT PATHAK: Choreographer Punit Pathak became a household name after participating in the dance-based reality TV show Dance India Dance. Since then, he has come a long way. Not only has he been a part of multiple Bollywood movies but he also emerged as the winner of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The dancer keeps making headlines for his appearance as a judge or captain in multiple dance-based reality TV shows.

On November 1, Punit Pathak is celebrating his 36th birthday. To mark the special occasion, here we have curated 5 lesser-known facts about his life and career.

Dance India Dance Journey

The popular choreographer who now judges multiple dance reality TV shows including Dance Plus and Dance Deewane began his showbiz career by participating in Dance India Dance season 2. The second, season which was hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Saumya Tandon, aired its grand finale in April 2010. It was Shakti Mohan who lifted the winner’s trophy while Puneet Pathak emerged as the second runner-up of the dance reality TV show.

Bollywood Debut

Punit Pathak made his Bollywood debut in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has appeared in many movies including, ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, and Street Dancer 3D.

Childhood Dream

Not many know that pursuing a career in acting was not Punit Pathak’s childhood dream. Media reports suggest that he aspired to be a cricketer initially and then he also wanted to become a filmmaker. It wasn’t until he entered college that he realized his passion for dance.

Family Pressure

Seemingly, Punit Pathak’s father was entirely against his decision of becoming a dancer. Instead, he wanted him to look after his company, Punit Yarn Agency Private Limited. Punit Pathak’s decision of following his path in dancing caused some turmoil in his relationship with his father. In the end, it was his younger brother who took responsibility for the business to lend support to Punit.

Marriage

Punit Pathak kept his love life away from the limelight before confirming his engagement with his long-time girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in August 2020. The couple got married in December 2020.

