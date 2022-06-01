Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY R MADHAVAN: Popularly known as Maddy, R. Madhavan turns a year older today. Madhavan is one phenomenal actor and his acting prowess has spread across both Hindi and south film industries. This brilliant actor has enthralled millions of fans with his ground-breaking performances. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is one of his most remembered films, where he mesmerised the audience with his acting abilities and adorable smile.

Throughout his career, Madhavan has appeared in numerous hit films, including Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, and others. On the occasion of his birthday, here is the list of some of his most recent and upcoming films and web series:

Latest Movies and Web series:

Nishabdham (2020)

Directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat, as well as TG Vishwa Prasad, this film released in Tamil and Telugu in October 2020. It is a thriller, starring Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen, Anjali and Subbaraju. The story is based on a couple (played by Madhavan and Anushka) who move to a haunted house and experience paranormal activities. Maara (2021)

Maara, directed by Dhilip Kumar, was a Tamil film featuring Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Shivada Nair, Padmavati Rao, etc. The movie is based on a young girl, Paaru, who found the story she heard as a child in a wall painting of a coastal town and went in search of the painter. This movie is actually a remake of a 2015 Malayalam film called Charlie. Decoupled (2021)

This romantic comedy web series became the number one Indian web series on Netflix in less than 72 hours of its premiere last year. Hardik Mehta’s series starred Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as a married couple who have fallen out of love and announce their divorce with a party. In the film, Madhavan played a misanthropic writer named Arya, and he received a lot of praise from the audience.

Upcoming Movies:

Rocketry- The Nambi Effect

Ever since the announcement of this movie, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. This film, which premiered at Cannes 2022, will be based on the life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer. Madhavan will be seen playing the role of Nambi Narayanan, alongside Simran Bagga. This movie will be released this year in July. Dhoka: Round D Corner

Directed by Kookie V. Gulati, this anticipated suspense thriller will be released in theatres this year. In this film, we will see R. Madhavan, Aparsakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumar, as well as a newcomer, Khushalii Kumar. The Railway Men

The Railway Men will be an upcoming web series, starring Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles, directed by Shiv Rawail. This series will be released on December 2 as a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station, who were the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Decouple (Season 2)

After the huge success of Season 1, fans are eagerly anticipating Season 2. Decoupled Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2022. However, no official date for its release has been announced.

