Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Maddy's Hit Tracks You Can Groove To No Matter What The Day Or Time

Who will say that this Bollywood hunk turned 52 this year? Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as R Madhavan or Maddy, is among one those actors who come on the list of self-made stars.

Maddy has been praised now and then for his versatility. He has left prints in the industry through his work. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein alongside Dia Mirza in 2001. Guru, Decoupled, 3 idiots, Tanu Weds Mannu and its sequel, and Saala Khadoos are a few of his best works.

The actor is known for being grounded to Earth even when he enjoys fame. Maddy has also given super-hit songs that are still ringing somewhere in our heads.

Here are some of his hit tracks that you might add to your playlists:

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein)

The track from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is sung by KK. Penned by Sameer and scored by Harris Jayaraj, this track still holds a special place in our hearts. The movie also features Diya Mirza, Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nya9D8kluE0

Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots)

There is something special about this song. This track by Shaan has the power to bring a smile on a usual mundane day. The movie also starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Banno (Tanu Weds Manu Returns)

This song has to be a part of the wedding playlist. After all, it’s Banno ks swag we are talking about. Kangana Ranaut’s impeccable expressions made this song a memorable one.

Darmiyaan (Jodi Breakers)

The first thing that comes to our mind after reading the name is “Kuch toh tha tere mere darmiyan" Relatable, did we hear?

The song is bound to leave you with teary eyes.

Aal Izz Well (3 Idiots)

Another number from 3 Idiots is waiting for your attention.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PzwOiW8-n0

The song has ticked all the boxes. Be it a party or a reunion, this one is a must-have on the list.

