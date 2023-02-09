Happy Birthday Rahul Roy: Interesting Facts About the Aashiqui Star as he Turns 55!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAHUL ROY: An overnight sensation, Rahul Roy gained massive fame after headlining Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aashiqui (1990). He became a national crush after the film’s success. Despite appearing in several big movies, he never managed to land a major box office hit after Aashiqui. As a result, he began acting in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, he entertained his fans by appearing on television shows like “Kaise Kahoon" and “Karishma-The Miracles of Destiny." Rahul was crowned the winner of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 1 in 2006. He is often considered a forgotten star for his one-movie wonder career.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor that you might not know:

His hairstyle in Aashiqui became immensely popular and a trendsetter in India after the success of the film. The actor always wanted to be a supermodel and had no desire to pursue a career in acting. After completing his graduation, Rahul started his modelling career, and got major modelling gigs soon after. His mother was a fashion magazine writer, and Mahesh Bhatt was so impressed by her articles that he set up a meeting with her. After seeing Rahul’s images through her, the ace director announced that he would give him a break. He owns a production company named Rahul Roy Productions. In November 2011, Elaan was the first film to be released under his banner. He owns the Gujarati Cricket Team ‘Rajpipla Kings,’ which competes in the Valiant Premier League. Rahul and his brother Rohit Roy were born on the same day, February 9. Their birth took place 26 minutes apart.

