Happy Birthday Raj Shetty: Successful Movies of Kannada Filmmaker

Raj B Shetty has become a popular name in the Kannada film industry in recent years. The versatile actor-director is known for his multiple talents. In his career, he was part of various movies. His successful movies include Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana; Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai; and 777 Charlie. His latest release 777 Charlie has become a blockbuster hit.

The talented filmmaker is celebrating his 35th birthday today. His fans are sharing birthday wishes the Raj on social media. One user wrote “You proved talent is more important than look. On your birthday I wish you success and endless happiness. Wishing you an awesome birthday."

On his birthday, let’s have a look at his movies that performed well at the box office.

Ondu Motteya Kathe

In this 2017 romantic comedy movie Raj played the role of Janardhan. He also wrote and directed the film. The film also featured Usha Bhandary, Shailashree, Prakash Tuminadu, Amrutha Naik, Shreya Anchan, Vj Vineeth, Rahul Amin, Deepak Rai Panaje and Ramdas in supporting roles. The movie won the 65th Filmfare Awards South for Best Kannada Film.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

The movie was directed and written by Raj Shetty. It was his first gangster drama film. The movie was produced under the lighter Buddha Films. Raj also acted in the film.

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai

The movie was a great success because it depicted the daily lives of a middle-class family. Although it was a comedy film the film dealt with the serious issues in the life of a common man. The movie featured Anant Nag, Ranjan, Sampath, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor, Mahendra, Sohan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and Manish Heroor in supporting roles.

