Happy Birthday Rajasekhar: Some Lesser-Known Facts About Angry Young Man

Dr Rajasekhar, who has earned a place in the hearts of the audience as an Angry Young Man, is celebrating his 60th birthday. Born on February 4, 1962, in Lakshmipuram, Tamil Nadu, Rajasekhar was a doctor before he stepped into Tamil cinema. The angry star pursued his MBBS and practiced as a doctor in Chennai.

Among many others, Rajasekhar is known in Tamil cinema for his roles in films, including Ithu Thaanda Police, Meesaikaaran, and Pudhumai Penn.

Rajasekhar made his film debut with Bharathiraja’s Tamil film Pudhumai Pen. Even though the actor entered the industry with Tamil cinema but it was Telugu films through which he attained popularity and delivered multiple successful hits.

Advertisement

His 1987 film Talambralu directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, was a huge hit. Along with the story and narration, the songs were all-time hits.

In a career spanning over two decades, Rajasekhar has delivered a string of blockbusters like Shrutilayalu, Ahuti, Ankusham, Magadu, Anna, Allari Priyudu Shivayya, Manasunnamaraju, Ma Annayya, Simharashi, Evadaithe Nakenti, and Gorintaku.

In 2017, with his magnum opus PSV Garuda Vega, the much-loved actor bounced back and proved his mettle again in the industry.

Rajasekhar married Jeevitha, who was a prominent actress in the 1980s. The couple has two daughters — Shivani and Shivatmika.

Rajasekhar’s recent outing was Kalki with director Prashanth Varma.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor has his eldest daughter Shivani will play on-screen father-daughter in his upcoming 91st movie Shekar. The upcoming Telugu film is helmed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar.

And, touted to be a promising crime thriller, the project is jointly bankrolled by his daughter Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar in association with other producers. Moreover, the veteran actor also has Venkatesh Maha’s Marmaanuvu in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.