HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJAT KAPOOR: Having directed multiple critically acclaimed movies in the last 20 years, Rajat Kapoor has become one of Bollywood’s most prolific auteurs. When not acting, he is funding his hard-earned money to don the hat of a filmmaker. Not many know that his debut in director Shahani’s Khayal Gatha was accidental.

After graduating from the Film & Television Institute of India, Rajat Kapoor was assisting the film director of Khayal Gatha when he got randomly cast in the film. Ever since then, he has appeared in and helmed multiple movies. Today on February 11, the actor is celebrating his 62nd birthday.

On the special occasion, here’s taking a quick look at some of his recent movies and web show.

Drishyam 2

Rajat Kapoor plays the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, the husband of Tabu’s Inspector Meera and the father of the blackmailing culprit of Anju and Nandini, who gets accidentally killed. Directed by Abhishek Pathan, the crime thriller is set seven years after the closing of the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar. It highlights how unexpected events bring back bitter memories of the past to threaten the Salgoankar family once again.

Gehraiyaan

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Rajat Kapoor essays the character of Jitesh Grover, the business partner of a close friend of Siddhant’s Zain. The plot narrates a dark love triangle when a yoga instructor develops feelings for her cousin’s fiance.

Tanaav

Featuring Manav Vij and Sukhmani Sadana in the lead, this action thriller web series is directed by Sudhir Mishra in collaboration with Sachin Krishn. Set against the backdrop of 2017, the web show captures the social-political turmoil arising due to the conflict between the insurgents of Kashmir Valley and the government’s Special Task Group. Actor Rajat Kapoor plays bureaucrat Jagjit Malik in this remake of the Israeli TV series Fauda.

Kadakh

Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this black comedy-drama stars Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Cyrus in key roles. The movie chronicles the life of a Mumbai-based couple, who happily organize a Diwali party at home when a stranger shows up at their doorstep claiming to be the husband of the girlfriend.

RK/Rkay

Rajat Kapoor plays the lead role in this self-directorial comedy-drama featuring Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, and Ranvir Shorey. The plot shows how Kapoor’s movie protagonist escapes his problematic movie-within-the-movie to discover the real world by himself.

