Happy Birthday Rajat Kapoor: Top 5 Performances of the Multi-talented Actor

Rajat Kapoor, the very well-known face in the Hindi as well as Bengali film industry, is a multi-talented artist who acts, directs, writes screenplays and also hosts shows. Born in Delhi, this brilliant actor has delivered power-packed performances consistently over the years since his debut film Khayal Gatha in 1989. Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One in 1997 starring Irrfan Khan and Naseeruddin Shah was his first directorial debut.

Coming from a theatre background, the versatile actor procured a degree from FTII, Pune. He won Silver Lotus Award of National Film Awards for Best Regional Film (Hindi) for Raghu Romeo; and amassed several other prestigious awards in his 3-decade-long career.

Advertisement

As he turns 61 this year, here’s looking at the top 5 performances of the Kapoor & Sons actor in movies:

>Bheja Fry

In Sagar Ballary’s comedy film Bheja Fry, Rajat essays the role of a music producer who enjoys ridiculing idiots by inviting them. His intelligent acting complements Vinay Pathak’s character so flawlessly that it seems almost impossible to imagine anybody else in that role. His raw anger and reactions to Vijay’s behavior make for a hilarious watch.

>Monsoon Wedding

Rajat played a small yet very crucial part in this multi-starrer movie. His nuanced acting in the role of a placid paedophile named Tej Puri in this Mira Nair movie, lent a rare artistry to the movie’s plot. Be it his scene where he is publicly humiliated (for being a child sexual abuser) or his scene that shows his sophisticated way of invading privacy; the seasoned actor outshines.

Advertisement

>Corporate

It’s a Madhur Bhandarkar film, Rajat played the role of a businessman (Vinay Sehgal) who behind the garb of well-mannered and warm persona hides his ruthless demeanor. His effortless acting brings out the dark side of the character beautifully. The film also starred Bipasha Basu.

Advertisement

>Siddharth: The Prisoner

Directed by Pryas Gupta, this is a thriller film that showcases Rajat’s extraordinary performance. He played the titular role with elan. His mesmerizing portrayal of an ex-convict’s psyche through body language stands out exceptionally well.

>Phas Gaye Re Obama

Rajat is terrific as Om Shastri who seems to be a helpless, debt-ridden non-resident Indian is spectacular. The character cunningly makes a deal to earn money. His frequent transition from being shrewd to helpless is a treat to watch. This satire film directed by debutante Subhash Kapoor, boasted of a brilliant ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Mishra, Manu Rishi, Amole Gupte and Neha Dhupia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.