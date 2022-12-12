On Rajinikanth’s Birthday, Check Out These 5 Hilarious Memes Featuring Thalaiva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJINIKANTH: Happy Birthday, Rajinikanth! The superstar turned 72 today. The Thalaiva has been entertaining audiences for more than 46 years. The actor is also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his “stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema". With time, the actor’s allure has only grown, and his devoted fanbase has always been left speechless with his movies.

Having a fandom like no other, Rajinikanth remains the most-loved among fans. Apart from his fan following, Rajinikanth is also the favourite of memers on social media. There are several social media pages devoted to just him or his style-related memes.

As Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday, here’s a look at some of his funniest memes on the internet that will leave you ROFL.

“Rajinikanth does not age; time does." Most likely, this meme best captures the fame of superstar Rajinikanth. On or off the set, the actor, who turns 72 today, does not seem to have aged.

This is one of the most-funniest memes as it shows the actor in two avatars and also gives a glimpse of his creativity from his movie Robot. The top picture shows Rajinikanth from an old movie and it reads, “US Flag: I’m a fresh digital marketer". The second picture is of him from the movie Robot. In the picture, he is seen in a different avatar along with multiple guns and it reads, “Indian flag: I’m a full-stack Digital marketer."

Rajnikanth doesn’t need an award to prove his mettle as an actor. The legend has cultivated a massive fan following in all corners of the country with his acting chops over the years. This meme featuring the actor standing in his Robot avatar states “and the Rajnikanth award goes to Oscar."

This meme will leave you ROFL as it is from his film Shiva: The Boss. In the meme, Rajinikanth is shown as a young one and Suman as his father. The meme title reads, “When you wake up early on Sunday". And Rajinikanth who plays the child in this meme goes on to say his famous dialogue “Kyun Hila Dala Na?"

It was before the superstar made an appearance in an episode of Bear Grylls’ television show Man vs Wild that memes about him went viral on the internet. Sharing some scenes from the movie, fans said that it was time for the wild animals to be afraid as the Thalaiva was about to make an entry into the reserve.

