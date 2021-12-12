Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: PM Modi to Son-in-Law Dhanush, Here's How Everyone Wished Thalaiva

The Thalaiva of the Indian cinema turned 71 today, on December 12, and the whole country has been in a celebratory mood. Actors from all sections of the film industry have been busy showering love on him online, but the wishes were not just limited to the film fraternity. Politicians and cricketers, too, showcased their love for the megastar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and asked him to keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. His Tweet read, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, CM of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin penned a note in Tamil that read, “Happy Birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth who is getting used to innate love! Stepping into his 72nd year, he will continue to entertain the Tamil people for many more years with his unparalleled screenplay; I want to be in good health."

Dhanush’s Tweet for his father-in-law read, “Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much"

Superstar Mammootty shared a throwback photo of the two from their younger days and wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always."

Advertisement

Actor Mohanlal, too, shared a photo of him with a note that read, “Happiest birthday wishes dearest @rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always."

Advertisement

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, the actor announced that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and the marginalised strata of the society for the group exams conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

While there will be celebrations in the entire state of Tamil Nadu, his fans in Mumbai who are 1500 kilometres away from their beloved star will also be having a huge fan event. Continuing with their tradition of years, the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association (MSHRFWA) - a leading fan club of Thalaiva in the city which is based out of Chembur has lined up a few celebrations. However, the proceedings will be on a sombre note, keeping in mind the Covid protocols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.