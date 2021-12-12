Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Superstar’s Only Hollywood Movie and Other Facts Every Thalaiva Fans Should Know

Rajinikanth is amongst the few actors who are loved by their fans for their negative as well as their positive roles in movies. In his career span of over 45 years, the superstar has gained fans across all age groups. In addition to acting, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. He was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his “stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema."

> The veteran actor has turned a year older today, and on this occasion, here are a few interesting facts about the actor you must know!

1. Born on December 12, 1950, Rajini started as a bus conductor, carpenter and coolie, before he made his career in the film industry.

2. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, who has also inspired many people across the world.

3. Rajini has fans across the globe for his enchanting on-screen persona, his larger than life portrayal of characters and his off-screen simplicity. His fans worship him.

4. Not many know this, but Rajinikanth is not his real name. His real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.

5. He pursued a diploma at the Madras Film Institute and also learnt Tamil during his course.

6. When he started his career, he only got negative roles. He played a positive role in Bhavuna Oru Kelvikkuri which is considered a classic film.

7. The veteran star has worked in 11 remakes of Bollywood films, mostly starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. All of his remake films were superhit blockbusters.

8. In 1988, Rajinikanth starred in Bloodstone that was co-produced by tennis legend Ashok Amritraj. Directed by Dwight H Little, this was Rajinikanth’s only Hollywood movie.

9. He never attends his film’s public screenings and after every film, he takes a break and goes on a vacation.

10. Rajinikanth has been a part of several films so far, and his directors fear killing his character on screen, as this might upset his fans.

11. He never celebrates his birthday in Chennai, because a few years back, 3 of his fans died while returning home from his birthday celebrations.

12. The ‘God’ of the Tamil film industry is in reality a Maharashtrian, who has worked in several regional language films.

13. After Jackie Chan, Rajini is the second highest-paid actor in the entertainment industry.

