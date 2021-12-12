Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Times Thalaiva Blew Our Minds With His Whistle Worthy Dialogues

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has had a remarkable journey in the Tamil film industry. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor is pretty famous globally. Known for his appearances and style, he has been a part of nearly 160 films. On his birthday today, as we look back at his contribution to the film industry here are some of the famous punch lines that impressed the audience.

>1. Film: 16 Vayadhinile

>Dialogue: Idhu eppadi irukku?

Advertisement

>Translation: How’s this?

>2. Film: Murattu Kaalai

>Dialogue: Seeviduven!

>Translation: I’ll chop you to pieces!

>3. Film: Annamalai

>Dialogue: Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven

>Translation: I’ll do what I say. I’ll also do what I don’t say

>Also read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Thalaiva Fans

>4. Film: Sivaji

>Dialogue: Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla?

Advertisement

>Translation: Doesn’t everything quake at the mere mention of my name?

>5. Film: Baasha

>Dialogue: Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madhiri

>Translation: If I say it once, it’s like saying it a 100 times.

>6. Film: Muthu

>Dialogue: Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathile vandidven

>Translation: Nobody knows when or how I will come, but I will come when the time is right

>In Pics: Celebrating Rajinikanth: Annaatthe, Baasha…. The One And Only Thalaiva Like None Else

>7. Film: Arunachalam

>Dialogue: Aandavan solran Arunchalam mudikaran

>Translation: God commands, Arunchalam obeys

>8. Film: Baba

>Dialogue: Khatam… Khatam… Mudinjathu mudinju potchu

>Translation: Let bygones be bygones

>9. Film: Thalapathi

>Dialogue: Natpu na enna theriyuma, Nanban na enna theriyuma?

>Translation: Do you know the meaning of friendship?

>10. Film: Sivaji

>Dialogue: Kanna Paninga Thaan Kootama Varum Singam Single ah Thaan Varum

>Translation: Only pigs come in groups, lion always comes solo

>11. Film: Padaiyappa

>Dialogue: En vazhi thani vazhi

>Translation: My way is a unique way

>12. Film: Mullum Malarum

>Dialogue: Ketta paiyan sir indha Kaali

>Translation: I’m a bad boy

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.