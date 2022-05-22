Happy Birthday Rajit Kapur: Top 5 Movies of the National Award-Winning Actor

Popular theatre actor and director Rajit Kapur is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. He is best known for his role as Mahatma Gandhi in the 1996 movie, The Making of the Mahatma, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He achieved his first media recognition through portraying the fictional character, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, in the eponymous television series, directed by Basu Chatterjee and broadcast on Doordarshan.

He made his Bollywood debut with the film Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), directed by Shyam Benegal. He also acted in the Malayalam film Agnisakshi in 1999, which won several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

On his birthday, here is a list of films in which he has appeared:

The Making of Mahatma (1996)

Ranjit Kapur won the National Film Award for best actor for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Shyam Benegal. The movie shows how Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became Mahatma Gandhi as he fought for the rights of native people in South Africa. Nishad (2002)

Directed by Shaji N. Kaur and portrays the story of Sati and Doctor Gopi Gujaral. Gopi Gujaral was played by Ranjit Kapur. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara (2005)

The film, directed Jahnu Barua, featured Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Rajit Kapur, and many others. The movie is based on Uttam Chaudhary, a dementia patient who thinks he killed Mahatma Gandhi while playing with a toy girl in his childhood. Rajit Kapur played the role of Ronu Chaudhary, the younger brother of Uttam. Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish (2009)

Ranjit Kapur, Manisha Koirala, and Sanaj Naval are seen in crucial roles. The film portrays a complex picture of love and family. In this movie, Ranjit Kapur played the role of Debu. The movie premiered at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. Begum Jaan (2017)

The Srijit Mukherji directorial tells the story of a courtesan who is not willing to give up her “Kotha" when the partition line between India and Pakistan is to be drawn there. Rajit Kapur played the character of Ilias Khan alongside Vidya Balan.

