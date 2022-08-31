Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao: Know Actor's Net Worth And Car Collection

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has turned 38 today. On his special day, from Bollywood celebs to his fans, everyone is showering good wishes on the actor. This year’s birthday is very special for the actor because this is his first birthday after his marriage to Patralekha. On his birthday, let’s take a sneak peek at his net worth and car collection.

Net Worth:

According to reports, the actor’s net worth is Rs 60 crore. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood cine industry and has done several hit projects. His monthly income is roughly Rs 50 lakh. The main source of his earnings is Hindi films and web series. Currently, Rajkummar charges Rs 4 to 5 crores for one of his films.

His other source of income also includes brand promotions and TV advertisements. Rajkummar Rao charges nearly 1 to 2 Crore for his per brand endorsement. For the past 3 years, 40 percent of his net worth has increased. His annual income is more than 8 crore rupees.

Advertisement

House:

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and leads a luxurious lifestyle. He recently bought a new lavish house in Mumbai. Apart from this, he also invests in several real estate properties in India.

Cars:

Rajkummar Rao is a car lover. He has an amazing collection of cars and bikes. He has an Audi Q7 which costs 80 lakh, and a Mercedes Benz CLA 200, which costs 37.96 lakh. Apart from this, he also owns an expensive Harley Davidson Fat Bob costing 18 lakh rupees.

The actor was born in 1984 in Prem Nagar, Gurgaon. He completed his graduation from Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College of Delhi University. In 2008, he enrolled in a two-year acting course at the Film and Television Institute Of India and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his film career. He got his first break in Bollywood in 2010 with the anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhoka. But he earned commercial success with supporting roles in Gangs Of Wasseypur 2, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Kai Po Che, and Shahid in 2013 for which he won the National Film Fare Award. But his 2018 horror comedy Stree ranks as his highest earning film to date.

Advertisement

But up next, the actor will be seen in the social drama Bheed. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Veerendra Saxena in lead roles and will hit the theatres on November 18.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here