Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Khoon Bhari Maang to Koi…Mil Gaya, Best Movies by the Filmmaker

Rakesh Roshan is one of the few filmmakers in the country who experimented with his cinematic craft. A popular actor through the 70s and 80s, the veteran star is also a famed producer and screenwriter. He garnered recognition at every intersection of his directorial journey. All of his helmed works start with the letter “K". He is widely regarded as a true master at helming some of the most challenging projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some of his best directorial works:

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

The woman centric thriller drama starred Rekha, Kabir Bedi and Shatrughan Sinha. At the time of release, the revenge story was a breath of freshness and gave the audience a new perspective. The engaging plot revolves around a mother who reinvents her life to avenge all the wrongs that happened to her and her family. A solid ground for filmmakers to experiment with, the film went on to become a critical and commercial success.

Kishen Kanhaiya (1990)

The film was a version of the 70s classic Seeta Aur Geeta, featuring two male leads. The mass entertainer had an ensemble cast with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kader Khan and Amrish Puri. The comedy flick tells an intriguing tale of twin brothers separated at the time of their birth. This film was a remake of the 1968 film Ram Aur Shyam and ChaalBaaz. Anil Kapoor played a dual role in the film.

Karan Arjun (1995)

This Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer achieved a cult status over the years. Touted as a revenge drama, the story of the iconic film was based on the concept of reincarnation. Karan (Salman Khan) and Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan) avenge the death of themselves and their father and grandfather. It also featured Raakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri among others. Shah Rukh and Salman came together on the big screen for the first time for the film which went on to become a blockbuster.

Koyla (1997)

Koyla featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri. The story has Shankar, a mute hero (Shah Rukh) convince a girl, Gauri to marry his employer under false pretense. However, Shankar and Gauri fall in love and do everything to escape the torture and attack of Raja Choudhary and his henchmen. The action thriller was a remake of the 1990 hit Revenge.

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000)

The love story marked the debut of Rakesh’s son Hrithik and Ameesha Patel. That dance move made Hrithik popular and so did his performance in the dual role. The story was about a young man who brings warmth and joy into the life of a sweet-natured girl. Their world is like a paradise till fate separates them. Rohit discovers a major cover-up involving the cops and is overtaken by circumstances beyond their control. He is murdered leaving Sonia distraught until his lookalike changes her world.

Koi…Mil Gaya (2003)

India’s audience witnessed an alien’s story at home for the first time. The story explored the relationship between a special child born (Hrithik Roshan) and an alien. Rohit’s father, Sanjay was an Indian scientist who put an experiment in motion that failed. This led to the landing of a UFO. India’s experimental alien film is widely regarded as a trend setter in the genre in the country.

