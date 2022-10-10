Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: A Timeline of Actress Magical Love Story with Jackky Bhagnani

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAKUL PREET SINGH: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took the internet by storm last year when they made their relationship official on social media. Ever since then, the two often make headlines for their public appearances together. During an interview with a news portal, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that their love story was natural and ordinary as it began with them hanging out together. For the first 2-4 months the two would only speak to each other, and then one meeting kept leading to another. It was during the lockdown that their relationship progressed organically.

While opening up about their marriage rumours, Singh previously told the Hindustan Times that the wedding card is currently off the table for the two as they want to focus on their careers.

On Monday, October 10, Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 32nd birthday, which also marks the one-year anniversary of making their relationship official. On this special occasion, here’s taking a quick look back at the highlights of the past year in pictures as their relationship progressed.

October 2021 - The official announcement

It was on the special occasion of actress Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday last year when Jackky Bhagnani made his relationship Instagram-official with her. While sharing a mushy photo that showcased the couple holding hands, Bhagnani expressed, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoticon).

December 2021 - The sweet birthday post

Two months later on the special occasion of Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share a solo photo of the former. While doing so, she also penned a heartfelt romantic note for Bhagnani. The actress wrote, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire ."

January 2022 - Couple spotted at friend’s house

The couple often catches the attention of paps as they get spotted in the city together. In January, the two attended a get-together at a friend’s house. While Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in an all-black look. Rakul Preet Singh opted for a blazer look paired with blue denim.

Airport arrival after vacation

After spending New Year’s together, the couple arrived at the Mumbai Airport together. The duo was seen donning similar black attires.

February 2022 - Valentine’s month at Taj Mahal

In February the couple created a massive buzz as they were spotted visiting the Taj Mahal together. The duo took their twinning and winning game a notch higher during this appearance.

May 2022 - Dashing entry at Karan Johar’s birthday & Huma Qureshi’s Eid party

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a dashing entry at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. While the actress opted for a sizzling red velvet dress, Bhagnani opted for a crisped ironed suit.

At Huma Qureshi’s Eid bash, the couple wore contrasting traditional ensembles.

