Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Groovy Dance Numbers of the Telugu star

Ram Charan, who recently saw the release of pan-India film RRR, is an actor and producer who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. He’s a recipient of several awards which includes Filmfare and Nandi Awards. Charan is known for his blockbuster box office hits such as Racha, Yevadu and Dhruva. Ram Charan has also been a part of several dance numbers, showing off his dancing skills. Here are some of his groovy numbers to look up to on his 37th birthday today.

Rangamma Mangamma

The song Rangamma Mangamma is a Telugu dance number from the 2018 film Rangasthalam. Actress Samantha was featured in the song along with Charan. The music was composed by Devi Prasad while Chandrabose penned the lyrics for this song. This film became the highest-grossing film of Charan.

Kung Fu Kumaari

Featuring Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh, the song Kung Fu Kumaari is from the film Bruce Lee: The Fighter. Right from the choreography, to the music composition and the actor’s performances, all were appreciated by the audience.

Sholay

Another power-packed performance by Charan was given in the song Sholay, from his recently released film RRR. The song also features Alia Bhatt and NTR. The film is set during the British era and is based on freedom fighters who contributed to India’s independence.

Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu is another song from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The song, upon its release, gained immense popularity on the internet. NTR and Charan’s hook step from the song has been recreated on several platforms, making it one of his most popular dance numbers.

Pimple Dimple

From the film Yevadu, Pimple Dimple song features Ram Charan and Shruti Hassan. The film also features Allu Arjun along with Kajal. Devi Prasad directed the music video while Sagar and Ranina Reddy sang the song. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics for this groovy number.

