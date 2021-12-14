Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: How a Visual Effects Coordinator Became Top-Rated Actor

Counted among the few actors with pan-Indian appeal, Rana Daggubati gained recognition for playing a variety of roles. From lead roles to supporting characters, in different languages, Rana has been phenomenal on screen.

Rana Daggubati, born on December 14, 1984, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, turns a year older today. Rana was born and brought up in the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. He is the eldest son of film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu. His mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, is a homemaker. He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu, head of renowned production house, Suresh Productions. Rana was named after his grandfather Ramanaidu.

Rana is among the few actors in the Telugu film industry who can essay all kinds of roles. As of now, in the 10 years of his acting career, Rana has marvellously played antagonist, protagonist, and some side characters too.

However, many don’t know that Rana was a producer before switching to acting. He has also received a National Award for his film. Not only that, but the actor has also made his mark in the field of animation.

Rana has worked as a visual effects coordinator for over 70 films. Rana marked his acting debut with the film Leader. With the role of Bhalladeva in the Baahubali franchise, the actor rose to unmatchable prominence. Rana made his debut in Hindi films with Dum Maaro Dum and received positive reviews for his role.

Last year, Rana Daggubati married his girlfriend, Mihika Bajaj. Rana has won many awards in his career. In 2006, he received the Nandi Award in the Special Effects category for the film Soldier. He also won the title of Best Villain for his performance in the film Bahubali.

In terms of Filmfare Awards, Rana Daggubati received the Best Debut Actor Award for his performance in the first movie Leader. He received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Baahubali.

