Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Malhari to Khalibali, 5 Hit Dance Numbers of The Actor That Makes For a Perfect Party Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: The Gully Boy of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, made his debut in the showbiz world in Yash Raj Film’s Band Baaja Baaraat and since then he has come a long way. Be it a warrior king or a boy next door, Ranveer has played several unconventional roles on the big screens. The energetic star is also known for his hit dance numbers that have left the masses grooving. Today, Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday and on this special occasion, here we have compiled a few of his popular dance numbers that will make for a perfect party playlist.

Malhari

Ranveer Singh aptly captures the triumphant spirit of Peshwa warrior Bajirao in this high-octane traditional number Malhari from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani, the lyrics of the track were given by Prashant Ingole.

Khalibali

This high-tempo energetic number comes from the tracklist of the period film Padmaavat. Khalibali in the voice of Shivam Pathak is composed by none other than the director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, AM Turaz has penned the lyrics of his peppy number that sees Ranveer Singh setting the floor on fire with his stunning dance prowess.

Tattad Tattad

Ranveer Singh unleashed his macho hunk aura in this peppy number from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Crooned by Aditya Narayan, Tattad Tattad is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Siddharth-Garima being the lyricist of the song. Ever since its release, the hit song has become a major party anthem in the country.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat is the peppiest wedding dance number ever made. Sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan, this dance number aptly brings out the party spirit with a dash of Punjabi tadka added to it. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Ainvayi Ainvayi is composed by the famous music duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Aankh Marey

Accentuated with neon lights, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan can be seen glowing in this hit dance track by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

