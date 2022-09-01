Model and actor Raqesh Bapat became a household name across the country after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. His friendly equation with co-contestant and actress Shamita Shetty, which ultimately culminated in a romantic relationship became the focal point of the reality show. They were affectionately known as “ShaRa" by their admirers, who loved their chemistry. However, the relationship turned out to be short-lived as the couple announced their breakup recently.

Raqesh, whose fan following skyrocketed post-Bigg Boss, turned 43 on September 1. On the occasion of his birthday, let us guide you through his journey in the world of entertainment and reveal certain lesser-known facts about him.

Advertisement

Lesser known facts about Raqesh Bapat:

Born in Amravati in Maharashtra, Raqesh initially worked in various advertisements, which served as a stepping stone for him. An appearance in a toothpaste ad became his lucky turn as director Anubhav Sinha’s wife noticed him in the end and recommended him to her husband. This landed him in a leading role in the 2001 film Tum Bin, which did quite well and is now considered a cult classic. However, Bapat could not recreate the success of his first film in his following projects like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tumse Milke Wrong Number and Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya. He then took a sabbatical and returned in 2012 with a role in the Madhur Bhandarkar film Heroine. He has since played supporting roles in many Marathi films like Savita Damodar Paranjpe, Citizen, and Mumbai Apli Ahe. Bapat also has had his share of luck in television, marking his debut with the 2005 TV show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Raqesh portrayed Anuj, the only male cast member, in the weekly programme that focused on tales of women from different cultures residing together. In 2013, he and his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra took part in Nach Baliye 6. He married Ridhi Dogra in 2011, but the two later divorced in 2019. Rakesh Vashisht is actually the real name of Raqesh Bapat. He reportedly changed his name due to numerological considerations. Not many people know that when the actor is not enthralling us on screen, he likes to indulge in his passions which include sculpture and painting. He received a Nation Award for his painting when he was merely in Class 9. He crafts an eco-friendly Ganesha idol each year for Ganesh Chaturthi. 6. Raqesh bagged the Mr Pune title at age 21 and finished first runner-up in the Grasim Mr India competition. After that, he competed for India in Germany’s “Mr. International" competition and finished in second place. He was part of the selection committee for the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme in Pune alongside actor and director Alok Rajwade.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here