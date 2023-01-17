Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Mirzapur 3 to Adhura; Upcoming Projects of The Actress Fans Are Waiting For

Rasika Dugal never ceases to amaze us. She consciously attempts to bring something new with every project. As soon as the critics and audiences feel this was her best performance, she delivers another powerful one in the next project. On her birthday, we take a look at 6 of her upcoming releases that we just can’t wait to watch. Take a look:

Adhura

The series is an Amazon Prime Original. Rasika will be seen playing the role of a school counselor. The story takes place in a prestigious boarding school and is centered around a deadly secret that “shakes up the lives of everyone connected to it".

Spike

Rasika will be seen playing a volleyball coach in this sports drama. The actor learned volleyball for 4 months as prep for the role. This is the first time we will the actress in a sports drama.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

It is Rasika’s first attempt at a black-comedy thriller with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The film has wrapped its shoot in London and is expected to release this year.

Fairy Folk

It is an improvised film totally unique in its style of filming. It follows the story of a squabbling couple, Ritika and Mohit, who have lost their spark and are tired of each other. More difficulties arise when they come across a genderless being in the woods and it casually follows them home. Written and directed by Karan Gour, Fairy Folk is an improv comedy, also starring Mukul Chaddha.

Little Thomas

It is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on the short film ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’.

Mirzapur 3

Lastly, a show that made Rasika Dugal a household name - Mirzapur. Rasika has wrapped the shoot of its season 3 and it is expected to release this year and the Mirzapur fans just can’t wait to see this avatar of Been Tripathi.

