Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Out of Love to Mirzapur, Top Performances By Her on OTT

Rasika Dugal has been wowing the audience with several web series that have been flagship shows for the respective OTT platforms. Creating her space in the digital scene, the actor awaits the release of a few anticipated projects, like Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Spike. On the occasion of the versatile actor’s birthday, let’s take a look at the top OTT ventures that made her a household name.

>Out Of Love

Out of Love is the series that won Rasika unprecedented recognition as she was at the centre of its narrative. She essayed the role of Dr. Meera Kapoor in the series, based on Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett adapted by Hotstar for its label Hotstar Specials. The story of Out Of Love revolves around Dr. Kapoor who discovers her husband’s infidelity and struggles as she comes to terms with the revelation. Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of the series saw an evolved version of Rasika’s character, who is empowered and ready to take control of her life.

>Lootcase

Rasika’s first comedy drama, Lootcase was one of the first films to hit the digital scene post the lockdown in 2020. After having seen Rasika essay intense roles in her previous ventures, the audience was surprised with her spot on comic timing in Lootcase. The movie marked her first brush with quintessential Bollywood cinema. Rave reviews poured in for Rasika’s impeccable portrayal of a righteous and caring wife in the film.

>Mirzapur

Mirzapur is one of the most popular series of Rasika’s career. India’s acclaimed crime thriller revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi, who exports carpets to become the mafia boss of Mirzapur and a power struggle that erupts among his successors. Rasika is seen essaying the part of Beena Tripathi, who’s the wife of the mafia boss. Such has been the impact of her glorious performance that it has inspired a meme fest. Beena Tripathi stands out as a headstrong woman, who navigates the power struggle in the Mirzapur universe with manipulation and shrewdness.

>A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy was one of the most anticipated digital series of 2020. In Mira Nair’s directorial, Rasika was seen essaying the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage spurs a turn of events among four families. Set in 1951 India, A Suitable Boy is about a literature student Lata Mehra, who is torn between familial duty and love, while her suitors try to win her heart.

>Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is one of the most gripping crime thriller series in India that has shone globally. Rasika is seen playing the role of an idealistic police officer Neeti Singh. Directed by Richie Mehta, the Netflix India Original bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The series revolves around the Delhi Police team investigating a crime that made headlines worldwide. The viewers now await Season 3.

