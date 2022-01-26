Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: 5 Unforgettable Films of the Telugu Star

Ravi Teja is a well-known Tollywood actor who is popular for his big-budget action-comedy films. He has acted in more than 70 films and is one of the highest-paid stars in Telugu cinema. In 1990, he debuted as a supporting actor in Karthavayam. He celebrates his birthday on January 26. On his 54th birthday, let’s take a look at his top 5 films.

Vikramarkudu (2006)

Vikramarkudu is a Telugu action film directed by SS Rajamouli. Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty, Vineet Kumar, and Prakash Raj star in the film. The story follows Athili Sathi Babu (Ravi Teja), a rookie burglar in Hyderabad who is fascinated with executing daredevil acts. It was not only a box office success, but critics praised Ravi Teja for his outstanding performance.

Krishna (2008)

Krishna is a satirical action comedy movie starring Ravi Teja and Trisha, and directed by VV Vinayak. It was released during the Sankranthi festival in 2008. The film was a box office success, becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2008. Krishna, a happy-go-lucky boy from Vijayawada, was played by Ravi Teja. He brings a lot of energy to the role of Krishna.

Kick (2009)

Ravi Teja’s film Kick left an impression on audiences because of its transitions and the chemistry between Ileana and Ravi. Kick is considered one of his career-defining works. The film and music have been fans’ favorites for years.

Mirapakay (2011)

Mirapakay, directed by Harish Shankar, is an action comedy film about Rishi (Ravi Teja), an orphan who becomes a police officer. Mirapakay is purely a Tollywood masala and the actor never fails to delight his fans.

Disco Raja (2020)

Ravi Teja’s two-toned performance was outstanding in the film. As the story unfolds, a research team tries to revive a dead man in the film. His expressions, intonations, and gestures are all hallmarks of this film’s retro style. It did well at the box office.

