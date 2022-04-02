Happy Birthday Remo D’Souza: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Latest And Upcoming Movies

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza turns a year older today. Remo started working as a choreographer sometime between 1995 and 1998 and has choreographed several music videos and dance sequences for Bollywood movies. Remo rose to fame with his appearance on Dance India Dance, the television reality show which he judged alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. He then went on to make his directorial debut with the 2011 film F.A.L.T.U. Following this, he directed several films, including all two instalments of the ABCD franchise and Street Dancer 3D.

As Remo gears up to celebrate his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the latest and upcoming movies.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is the latest movie that Remo directed. He was also the producer of the film. The film revolves around two rival street dancer groups from India and Pakistan who despise each other and often end up getting in a fight. The rivals later join hands to fight for a bigger cause. The film released in 2020.

Race 3

Race 3 released in 2018 and was a multi-starrer film including Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah. Race 3 was the final and last installment of the Race film series, which first began in 2008. Despite the negative reviews, the film earned approx. Rs 290crore worldwide.

A Flying Jatt

A Flying Jatt, released in 2016, was Remo’s 5th film as a director. The film starred Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and revolved around a common man who realizes his superpowers after getting into a fight with a mercenary. The film received mixed reviews and earned around Rs 55 crore at the box office.

Remo D’Souza has several projects in the pipeline including ABCD 3. The director has confirmed that he is working on the third part of the ABCD film series in an interview with E Times.

