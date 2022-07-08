Happy Birthday Revathi: 5 Best Movies of the Actress You Shouldn't Miss

Revathi, also known as Asha Kelunni Nair, is an Indian actress and a director who is best known for her immaculate performance in Tamil, Malayalam and Bollywood films. She has won numerous awards, including nine Filmfare Awards South and three National Filmfare Awards in three different categories. She was the only South Indian actress of the 1980s and 1990s who won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam three times in a row.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s have a look at some of her best movies:

Iruvar

Iruvar is a 1997 drama film directed and co-written by Mani Raman along with Suhasini. Revathi appeared alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Prakash Raj, and Gautami among other actors in the film. The movie is about two men who grew up as friends and achieved tremendous success in their separate areas but later become each other’s biggest rivals for the top political position. Nandanam

Nandanam is a romantic comedy film directed and written by Ranjith. Revathi shared the screen with Navya Nair, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kaviyoon Ponnamma among other actors in the film. The protagonist of the film recruits a fourth helper despite having three of them already. The new helper, who is a follower of Lord Guruvayoorappan, looks after the other three. Thevar Magan

Bharathan’s directorial Thevar Magan is about a son of a respected village who struggles to make a decision between his personal and his family’s aspirations. The action-drama film is written and produced by Kamal Haasan. Revathi shared the screen with Sivaji Ganesan, Gautami and Nassar among others. Kizhakku Vasal

R.V. Udhaya Kumar’s directorial Kizhakku Vasal is a love drama. It is a 1990 film which is about an orphan girl who is brought up by a prostitute and falls in love with a man from a village. However, they face a lot of obstacles in their relationship as the head of the village also starts liking her. Anirudh

Anirudh is directed by Srikanth Addala. Revathi appears with Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal in the movie. The film is about a man who tries to arrange his daughter’s marriage to a boy, but he is already in love with another girl.

