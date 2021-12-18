Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: A Look at Actress’ Recent and Upcoming Movies as She Turns 35

A few names get itched in the history of cinema forever due to their acting talent and unmatchable skills. One of the most talented stars to have graced our silver screen is Richa Chadha. From an old-age Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur to being the bold and fierce leader in Madam Chief Minister, Richa has won our hearts like a pro.

She started her career as a model and gradually moved to theatre. She made her debut in films with the character of Dolly in Dibakar Banerjee directorial Oye Lucky!Lucky Oye! Though her role was not a pivotal one, she still made a mark with her confident performance. Since then, she has established her name with a lot of films. She was loved for her role as Bholi Punjaban in the film Fukrey.

>On the diva’s 35th birthday, let’s have a look at the latest and upcoming films of the diva:

LAHORE CONFIDENTIAL

Richa plays the role of a spy, Ananya Srivastav in this movie. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the story narrates the life and ambitions of Ananya, who works for RAW but wishes to take some field assignment to make her job a little interesting. Do not miss this one to watch how the lead deals with her mission in Pakistan.

MADAM CHIEF MINISTER

Richa stole the hearts with her acting in the political drama Madam Chief Minister, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The actress enacted the role of CM Tara Roopram, a dalit woman who raises to power with her hardwork and struggle.

GHOOMKETU

Richa has worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap earlier too, but this project had all the three stars acting together. In the comedy drama, Richa enacted the character of Pagaliya, while Nawaz plays an aspiring writer who moves from UP to Mumbai to find his fame.

ABHI TOH PARTY SHURU HUI HAI

Richa has collaborated with Anubhav Sinha for the movie Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui. The actress enacts the role of a sex worker in this movie, which she termed as a “Fantastic Film."

