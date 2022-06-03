Happy Birthday Rinku Rajguru: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web-Series of the Sairat Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RINKU RAJGURU: Making her silver screen debut in the year 2016 at the age of 16, Rinku Rajguru left everyone awestruck with her performance in Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat. Her debut film became a blockbuster in Marathi, as well as, pan India cinema.
Rajguru’s debut film Sairat is considered one of the best films in the Marathi film industry. It’s a story of a young girl, played by Rajguru, falling in love with a boy of the lower caste, played by Akash Thosar. The film went on to receive huge admiration and Rajguru’s portrayal of Archana, a teenager with a rebellious attitude, received critical acclaim. She was honoured with a Special Mention at the National Film awards.
Upcoming and latest films
Starting her career with a blockbuster film that Sairat was, Rajguru grabbed all the attention. Her journey in the films continued to flourish from a very young age. Here is the list of her upcoming and latest films:
- Manasu Malligey
She has starred in the Kannada remake of Sairat, Manasu Malligey, in 2017 alongside newcomer Nishanth. The film was directed by S. Narayan.
- Kaagar
Kaagar, released in 2019, is a story of a small town in Maharashtra where a woman’s rise in the political pyramid of the area creates rubles by the patriarchal dominance of politics. The film was directed by Makarand Mane.
- Makeup
Directed by Ganesh Pandit, the story is about a vibrant, fun-loving girl meeting a calm and disciplined boy and she has him rekindle his perspective on life. Rajguru was paired opposite Chinmay Udgirkar in the 2020 film.
- Jhund
Her latest, Jhund released in 2022 has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is based on the simple but extraordinary life of a retired sports teacher, Vijay Barse. He founded an NGO by the name of Slum Soccer, to rehabilitate street kids. The film was directed by Nagraj Manjule.
- Aathva Rang Premcha
Her upcoming film is Aathva Rang Premcha, all set to release this June. Directed by Khushboo Sinhha, it also stars Markand Deshpande in a pivotal role.
Lesser-known facts about Rinku Rajguru
- Rinku completed her basic schooling after the success of her debut film Sairat in 2017. She auditioned for the movie when she was in class 7th.
- She was offered Sairat when she was only 14 years old and in school.
- She loves to dance and sing but has been studious in school and has aspirations of becoming a doctor.
- Her parents are both school teachers in a Marathi medium school.
- She used to practice singing with her grandfather who played instruments while she sang.
