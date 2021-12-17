Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Some of His Best Insta Reels with Wife Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and on Instagram. Their reels reach a million likes within seconds of being published. Riteish shared this cute trending reel on Instagram, shot at different locations and outfits, with the song Stay by Justin Bieber.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU1wpPJDY7P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

One of Riteish and Genelia’s cutest reels has to be this one, in which the two stars were seen pulling each other’s legs. Genelia called her husband ‘Hathi’ (elephant), while Riteish called her ‘Khatara’ (old rustic object). The two laughed at their own joke, singing out loudly.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUhmOo-D5z7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Wearing twinning T-shirts, Riteish posted this reel on Instagram, praising his wife Genelia, and pulling her leg at the same time.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT4cZ7PhbKn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Another reel the couple shared on social media was this one, in which they were seen grooving to the song ‘Signal’ from the film ‘Bhagam Bhaag’.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTl9BeOhJ4O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On Genelia’s birthday, he shared this cute reel on Instagram, which was a collaboration of some of their romantic moments together. He shared glimpses of their pictures from their adventurous trips, vacations in the reel.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSLexOHjM0C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

One of Genelia’s popular movies include Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Referring to a popular dialogue from the film, Riteish was seen pulling his wife’s leg and teasing her.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CREUNa1DTn3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing a glimpse from their trip to Goa, Riteish shared a reel on the gram with his wife. The couple were seen in life jackets and headgears, while singing the song Akele Hain Toh Kya Gam Hai.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQsZS6PDxaZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The song Put Your Head on My Shoulder had went viral on Instagram a few days back. Riteish and Genelia shared a different version of the trendy reel.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CP5Lfg6D1sx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Seen in twinning black outfits, this is one of Genelia and her husband’s funniest reels on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNMTVhAjx1Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Amid the lockdown, Riteish had coloured his hair grey, trying the salt & pepper look.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMkMIeeDcQ3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

He shared a reel with his wife from their ‘Lockdown Memories’ with the song Mera Dil Ki Bhi Kitne Pagal Hai.

