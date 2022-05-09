Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Stunning Photos of the South Indian Actress One Can’t Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAI PALLAVI: One of South Indian cinema’s most loved actresses Sai Pallavi turns a year older today on May 9. She rose to fame with her role in the 2015 film Premam, and since then she has been enjoying immense popularity among the South audience. Besides acting, the actress enjoys travelling whenever her schedule allows. So, on the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the actor’s fun-filled Instagram moments.

In this picture, Sai is seen posing in the snow-covered mountains of Kaza.

In this monochrome portrait, Sai is looking like a classic Indian Rajasthani bride. Adorned with traditional jewellery and lehenga, Sai shows her audience how beauty and grace are one of her several qualities.

Channelling her traditional Malayalam tradition in this picture, Sai is seen in a Kasavu saree with jasmine flowers tied around her hair. With minimal makeup and a seashore in the background, the actress shows us how beauty is simple.

Spending some quality time with her sister Pooja Kannan, this picture captures a fun moment between the sisters.

For the promotions of her upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama Love Story where she stars next to Naga Chaitanya, Sai wore this blue saree.

Seen here in the green meadows with wildflowers growing, Sai is absorbing nature with her pet beagle.

Sai seems to be proving Darwin’s theory of evolution in this picture as she almost evolves into a flying human clinging on to a tree’s loose branch. The actress is certainly in tune with nature and inspires her followers too.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Virata Parvam also starring Rana Daggubati.

